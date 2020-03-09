Winners of the 2020 Wawa Ice Fishing Derby

The 2020 Wawa Ice Fishing Derby has come and gone, aided by the hands of many volunteers.

The weather was beautiful, with highs of 4C on Saturday and 8.6C on Sunday. Robert Case was the lucky winner of the Registration Prize of $30,000, and Chris Fournier won a free entry in the 2021 Wawa Ice Fishing Derby. For the Early Bird Draws, Christien Lapointe, Derek Lamon, Julia Rowe, Kerry-Lee Labbe of Wawa won $1,000 and Larry Garton of Goulais River won $1,000.

Final Standings:

Wawa Lake

Place Weight (lbs) SPECIES NAME CITY PRIZE 1 14.9 Pike Dennis Quinn Echo Bay $8,000 2 10.01 Lake Trout Marco Ubaldi Sault Ste. Marie 450 Sportsman Polaris ATV 3 9 Lake Trout Chris Jones Wawa 14′ MirroCraft Boat w/ 15HP Motor & Trailer 4 7.38 Lake Trout Marja Alajoki Hawk Junction Eskimo 2 Man Ice Fishing Shelter Package 5 7.32 Lake Trout Robert Eusebi Sault Ste. Marie Stihl MSA Battery Chainsaw 6 6.86 Pike Ryan Brabant Hamner Stihl BR200 Back Pack Blower

Hawk Lake

Place Weight (lbs) SPECIES NAME CITY PRIZE 1 11.48 Pike Bob Spekking Marathon 14′ MirroCraft Boat w/ 15HP Motor & Trailer 2 9.95 Pike Mitch Wiljala Thunder Bay 450 Sportsman Polaris ATV 3 9.4 Pike Wendy Snyder Moran, Michigan $8,000 4 7.92 Pike Dale Nobert Stoney Creek Stihl BR200 Back Pack Blower 5 7.09 Walleye Josh Murphy Wawa Eskimo 2 Man Ice Fishing Shelter Package 6 5.94 Pike Robet Boik Dorchester Stihl MSA Battery Chainsaw

Manitouwik Lake