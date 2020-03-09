Winners of the 2020 Wawa Ice Fishing Derby

The 2020 Wawa Ice Fishing Derby has come and gone, aided by the hands of many volunteers.
The weather was beautiful, with highs of 4C on Saturday and 8.6C on Sunday. Robert Case was the lucky winner of the Registration Prize of $30,000, and Chris Fournier won a free entry in the 2021 Wawa Ice Fishing Derby. For the Early Bird Draws, Christien Lapointe, Derek Lamon, Julia Rowe, Kerry-Lee Labbe of Wawa won $1,000 and Larry Garton of Goulais River won $1,000.
Final Standings:
Wawa Lake
|Place
|Weight (lbs)
|SPECIES
|NAME
|CITY
|PRIZE
|1
|14.9
|Pike
|Dennis Quinn
|Echo Bay
|$8,000
|2
|10.01
|Lake Trout
|Marco Ubaldi
|Sault Ste. Marie
|450 Sportsman Polaris ATV
|3
|9
|Lake Trout
|Chris Jones
|Wawa
|14′ MirroCraft Boat w/ 15HP Motor & Trailer
|4
|7.38
|Lake Trout
|Marja Alajoki
|Hawk Junction
|Eskimo 2 Man Ice Fishing Shelter Package
|5
|7.32
|Lake Trout
|Robert Eusebi
|Sault Ste. Marie
|Stihl MSA Battery Chainsaw
|6
|6.86
|Pike
|Ryan Brabant
|Hamner
|Stihl BR200 Back Pack Blower
Hawk Lake
|Place
|Weight (lbs)
|SPECIES
|NAME
|CITY
|PRIZE
|1
|11.48
|Pike
|Bob Spekking
|Marathon
|14′ MirroCraft Boat w/ 15HP Motor & Trailer
|2
|9.95
|Pike
|Mitch Wiljala
|Thunder Bay
|450 Sportsman Polaris ATV
|3
|9.4
|Pike
|Wendy Snyder
|Moran, Michigan
|$8,000
|4
|7.92
|Pike
|Dale Nobert
|Stoney Creek
|Stihl BR200 Back Pack Blower
|5
|7.09
|Walleye
|Josh Murphy
|Wawa
|Eskimo 2 Man Ice Fishing Shelter Package
|6
|5.94
|Pike
|Robet Boik
|Dorchester
|Stihl MSA Battery Chainsaw
Manitouwik Lake
|Place
|Weight (lbs)
|SPECIES
|NAME
|CITY
|PRIZE
|1
|10.81
|Lake Trout
|Clyde Smith
|Wawa
|$8,000
|2
|9.55
|Lake Trout
|Tim Wright
|Hawk Junction
|14′ MirroCraft Boat w/ 15HP Motor & Trailer
|3
|9.03
|Walleye
|Daniel Thompson
|Newaygo, Michigan
|450 Sportsman Polaris ATV
|4
|7.75
|Lake Trout
|Pierre Martin
|Manitouwadge
|Eskimo 2 Man Ice Fishing Shelter Package
|5
|7.41
|Lake Trout
|Pierre Trottier
|Dowling
|Stihl MSA Battery Chainsaw
|6
|6.97
|Lake Trout
|Rene Guitard
|Chapleau
|Stihl BR200 Back Pack Blower
Latest posts by Brenda Stockton (see all)
- Winners of the 2020 Wawa Ice Fishing Derby - March 9, 2020
- Dinner Tickets Available for Ladies Bonspiel - March 9, 2020
- Province to update COVID-19 website twice daily - March 9, 2020