SE OPP Chapleau – Arrest made after Domestic Dispute

On March 4, 2020, at approximately 2:00 p.m., members of the Superior East Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to the report of a domestic dispute in Chapleau.
As a result of the investigation, a 32-year-old person, from Chapleau, was arrested and charged with the following:
- Assault with a Weapon – Spousal, contrary to section 267(a) of the Criminal Code (CC),
- Assault – Spousal, contrary to section 266 of the CC,
- Mischief – Domestic, contrary to section 430(4) of the CC – three counts.
The accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Chapleau on a later date.
The identity of the accused is not being released to protect the identity of the victims.
