Mixed Curling Standings – March 6

Team Rank Wins G.P.
TERRIS, Tom 1 13 15
McCOY, Joe 2 10 15
HOFFMANN, Jim 3 9 15
KLOCKARS, Anna Lisa 4 7 14
BUCKELL, Chris 5 6 15
HALL, Dave 5 6 14
LESCHISHIN, Mark 5 6 16
TURMELLE, Katherine 8 2 14

Next games are Thursday, March 12 at 7 p.m.

Ice 1 Ice 2 Ice 3 Ice 4
TURMELLE BUCKELL KLOCKARS TERRIS
McCOY HALL HOFFMANN LESCHISHIN

 

