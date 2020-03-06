Mixed Curling Standings – March 6

|Team
|Rank
|Wins
|G.P.
|TERRIS, Tom
|1
|13
|15
|McCOY, Joe
|2
|10
|15
|HOFFMANN, Jim
|3
|9
|15
|KLOCKARS, Anna Lisa
|4
|7
|14
|BUCKELL, Chris
|5
|6
|15
|HALL, Dave
|5
|6
|14
|LESCHISHIN, Mark
|5
|6
|16
|TURMELLE, Katherine
|8
|2
|14
Next games are Thursday, March 12 at 7 p.m.
|Ice 1
|Ice 2
|Ice 3
|Ice 4
|TURMELLE
|BUCKELL
|KLOCKARS
|TERRIS
|McCOY
|HALL
|HOFFMANN
|LESCHISHIN
