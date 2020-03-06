Friday Morning News – March 6

Weather – Clearing early this morning. Wind up to 15 km/h. High minus 4. Wind chill minus 23 this morning and minus 8 this afternoon. UV index 3 or moderate.
Tonight – Partly cloudy. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 15. Wind chill minus 10 this evening and minus 21 overnight.
News Tidbits – Today is registration day for the Wawa Ice Fishing Derby. Be aware of increased traffic and snowmobilers.
