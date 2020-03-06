CENGN Smart Mining Testbed is launched at NORCAT

Greg Rickford, Minister of Energy, Northern Development and Mines, announced the launch of the CENGN Smart Mining Testbed at NORCAT in Greater Sudbury yesterday, March 5, 2020. Part of the Next Generation Network Program, the Smart Mining Testbed will provide access to state-of-the-art wireless communications within a working mine. This will help companies develop and commercialize new technologies for the mining industry, such as wearable sensors for detecting poisonous gases, drone mine mapping and automated ore sorting.

“Ontario is home to some of the most innovative mining companies in the world,” said Minister Rickford. “The Smart Mining Testbed will play a key role in developing technologies that push the boundaries of traditional mining practices and create good jobs and opportunities in Ontario.”

“This initiative gives innovators the tools they need to position Ontario as a global leader in smart mining,” said Vic Fedeli, Minister of Economic Development, Job Creation and Trade. “We look forward to the new technologies that will emerge and the opportunities they will provide for job creators and workers.”

The government’s Next Generation Network Program is delivered through a partnership between the Centre of Excellence in Next Generation Networks (CENGN) and the Ontario Centres of Excellence. The program helps Ontario companies develop and commercialize innovative wired and wireless technology, products and services. Other projects in the program are focused on broadband, smart agriculture and autonomous vehicles.

Did you know?