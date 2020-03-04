Ontario Confirms New Positive Cases of COVID-19

Dr. David Williams, Chief Medical Officer of Health, confirmed two new positive cases of COVID-19 on March 3, 2020. These two new cases are in addition to the three cases Dr. Williams announced at yesterday’s regular media technical briefing, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in Ontario to 20. Of these, the first three cases in the province are all resolved, with each of those patients having two consecutive negative tests at least 24 hours apart.

A female in her 70s from York Region with travel history to Egypt arrived in Toronto on Thursday, February 20, 2020. She presented herself to Mackenzie Richmond Hill Hospital on Sunday, March 1. The hospital took all necessary precautions and followed standard operating procedures, including testing and assessment. The patient was discharged home the same day where she remains in self-isolation.

A male in his 50s who returned from Iran on Tuesday, February 25, 2020 presented himself to North York General Hospital’s emergency department on Saturday, February 29. He was assessed and discharged home on the same day. As per protocols, he went into self-isolation where he remains. The appropriate local public health units – Toronto and York Region, are actively engaged in contact tracing and case management.

As a result of the coordinated efforts of our health care and public health system, all individuals who have tested positive have been quickly assessed and isolated.

At this time, the virus is not circulating locally. However, given the global circumstances, Ontario is actively working with city and health partners to plan for the potential of local spread. The province continues to carefully monitor this situation and encourage residents to stay informed by regularly reviewing credible information sources.

Dr. Williams will provide an update on the situation at the regularly scheduled media briefing on Thursday, March 5, 2020, at 3:00 p.m. at the Queen’s Park media studio.

