From the Branch – March 4

And here comes March and a bit closer to spring.

Last Friday we had our Open House to introduce our NEW lift to the Wawa public but because of the COLD wind only about 20 some made it.

But those who did come enjoyed a ride from the Hall down to the Lounge, as I explained the workings and how to access it if one cannot

manage the stairs or are in a wheelchair. So now even handicapped or elderly persons can enjoy a dinner or any other event in the lounge or the Hall. The lift can handle 2 persons plus one in a wheelchair. So come on out and visit the Legion.

75 years ago our Veterans were ready to make a turn to the west from the Rhineland to liberate the Netherlands. I will in the next columns explain what it was like and my personal experiences.

2 young woman were sitting on a park bench and talked about their future plans.

One said, “I am looking for a partner who is a light in my life, musical, funny and be home every night!”

A elderly lady who overheard that said ‘Darling if that is all you want I suggest you buy a TV!”

To all our Comrades sick at home, in the hospital or nursing homes you are in our thoughts and prayers and we wish you well.