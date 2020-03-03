Custom-made moccasins!

Moccasins Orientation: 1

Students at École secondaire Saint-Joseph (Wawa) registered in the grade 11 French course “Discovering Contemporary Native Voices”, directed by teacher Ms. Carole Bouffard, were able to carry out a project for this course. As part of this project, they discovered the making of moccasins, a meticulous art. Students completed all of the steps necessary to succeed. The moccasins produced as part of this learning activity are simply magnificent and the students can be very proud of them!

“A whole process! I am delighted that the grade 11 students were so diligent in their efforts in fabricating their moccasins. This project was a great success!”, explains Ms. Carole Bouffard.