Ontario Confirms New Positive Case of COVID-19

Today, Dr. David Williams, Chief Medical Officer of Health, confirmed a new positive case of COVID-19 in Toronto, the seventh case in Ontario.

After arriving in Toronto on February 25, 2020, a man in his 50s presented himself at Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre’s emergency department on February 26, 2020 with a travel history to Iran. The established infection prevention and control protocols were initiated; the patient was cared for at the hospital using all appropriate precautions, including being isolated as he was being tested for COVID-19. The man was discharged home the same day and, per protocols, went into self-isolation where he remains.

Toronto Public Health is actively engaged in contact tracing and case management. There are now currently four positive cases in the province. However, the risk of being infected with COVID-19 in Ontario remains very low.

Dr. Williams will be joined by Dr. Eileen de Villa, Medical Officer of Health for Toronto, to provide an update on the situation at the regularly scheduled media briefing on Monday, March 2nd at 3:00 p.m. at the Queen’s Park media studio.

