Ontario Confirms Positive Case of COVID-19

Dr. David Williams, Chief Medical Officer of Health, confirmed a new positive case of COVID-19 in Toronto. The sample is awaiting confirmation and it has been sent to the National Microbiology Lab in Winnipeg.

On February 24, 2020, a woman in her 60s presented herself at Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre’s emergency department with a travel history to Iran. As per established infection prevention and control protocols, the patient was cared for at the hospital using all appropriate precautions, including being isolated as she was tested for COVID-19. The woman was discharged home the same day and, per protocols, went into self-isolation where she remains.

Toronto Public Health is actively engaging in contact tracing and case management, including following up with the individual and her close contacts.

Dr. Williams will be joined by Dr. Eileen de Villa, Medical Officer of Health for Toronto, to provide an update on the situation at 12:30pm today (February 26) at the Queen’s Park media studio.

