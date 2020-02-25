Hurry Hard!  Ladies Bonspiel Early Bird Deadline is Coming Soon!

The deadline for registering early for the ladies curling bonspiel and getting your team in for the draw for $100.00 is March 3, 2020. The bonspiel will take place March 27 – 29, 2020. The theme is Fantastic Foursomes. The cost to register per team is $220.00.

To register please contact Amanda Huff at (705) 856-1384 or cell: (705) 971-4256 or Danette Mathias at (705) 856-4432 or [email protected]