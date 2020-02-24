LAMBERT, Marcel

October 18, 1954 – February 11, 2020

It is with great sadness that the family of Marcel Joseph Luc (Froggy) Lambert of North Cowichan announces his passing on February 11, 2020 at the age of 65 years. He was the beloved husband of Linda, loving father of daughter Dana (John) and son Kevin (Julia). He will be dearly missed by his mother, Hermance Ménard, brother Robert Lambert, sisters Hélène Parisé (Paul) and Gislaine Ménard-Boulianne (Gerald), uncle Gilbert Robert (Marie-Claire), aunt Leanne Vernier (Aurèle), nieces Josée Parisé (Colin) and Chantalle Parisé (Alex), nephews Aaron Lambert (Lisa), and Brandon Lambert (Diana) , great uncle to Greysen Parisé (best buds), Piper Kraly, Braxten Lambert and Ella Lambert. He is predeceased by his father, Gérard Ménard. He will be lovingly remembered by countless friends and community members.

Marcel grew up in Wawa, Ontario and moved to Chemainus, British Columbia in 1976. Marcel was a talented artist and craftsman. He designed and constructed his first family home in 1985. Marcel worked for the Municipality of North Cowichan for 30 years. He was a karate instructor at Fernando Correria’s Lake Cowichan Dojo. For Marcel, music was a daily passion throughout his life. He also had a love for classic cars, most of all his 1969 Roadrunner.

Marcel was well-known for his sense of humor and eccentric personality. He valued family, friends, music, community and Mother Nature.

Donations in honor of Marcel Lambert can be made to the Alzheimer Society of BC.

Celebration of Life followed by reception will be held at New Life Community Baptist Church, 1839 Tzouhalem Rd, Duncan, BC on February 29 at 2:00 p.m.