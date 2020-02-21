NDP calls on Elections Ontario to investigate possible PC breach of Election Finances Act

Taras Natyshak, the Official Opposition’s Ethics and Accountability critic, is calling on Elections Ontario to investigate whether Treasury Board President Peter Bethlenfalvy breached the Election Finances Act by failing to fully report his 2018 campaign expenses. The breach came to light after a worker on his 2018 election campaign had to go to Ontario’s Ministry of Labour to collect unpaid wages owed to her.

Christine Brady received a positive decision from the Ministry, and a collections agency has been called in to seek payment of the outstanding wages she still hasn’t received for working on Bethlenfalvy’s 2018 election campaign.

The Ministry of Labour’s process revealed that Bethlenfalvy’s team paid Brady by personal cheque, rather than by the riding association, even though she was clearly working on his campaign. None of Brady’s wages appear on Bethlenfalvy’s election expenses return, despite the Election Finances Act requiring that all expenses be reported, including any that are in dispute.

“This is particularly troubling in light of the Treasury President’s role overseeing the province’s books,” said Natyshak. “This also raises serious questions about whether the Election Finances Act may have been breached, and whether the Treasury Board president is failing to report any other campaign expenses. Bethlenfalvy needs to explain this discrepancy in his financial return, and we are asking Elections Ontario to investigate the same.”