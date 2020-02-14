Feb 14, 2020 at 10:52

Extreme Cold Warning ended for:

Wawa – Pukaskwa Park

White River – Dubreuilville, and all areas in red in the graphic to the right

Feb 14, 2020 at 08:01

Extreme Cold Warning in effect for:

Wawa – Pukaskwa Park

White River – Dubreuilville, and all areas in red in the graphic to the right

Bitterly cold wind chills near minus 40 are expected early this morning.

Temperatures will rise start to rise later this morning.

Keep emergency supplies in your vehicle such as extra blankets and jumper cables.

If it’s too cold for you to stay outside, it’s too cold for your pet to stay outside.

Outdoor workers should take regularly scheduled breaks to warm up.

Extreme cold warnings are issued when very cold temperatures or wind chill creates an elevated risk to health such as frost bite and hypothermia.