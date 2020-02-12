Snow squall watch in effect for:

Wawa – Pukaskwa Park

White River – Dubreuilville

Agawa – Lake Superior Park

Snow squalls are expected today.

Lake effect flurries from Lake Superior are expected to intensify today as a sharp cold front approaches the area. The cold front is expected to reach Wawa this afternoon with the heaviest snow falling as it passes.

Snowfall amounts of 10 to 15 cm are possible by the time the cold front passes later this afternoon or early this evening.

Travel may be hazardous due to sudden changes in the weather.

Snow squall watch in effect for:

Marathon – Schreiber

A snow squall is possible this morning along a sharp cold front.

This cold front is moving southeast and is currently located from southern Lake Nipigon to north of Hearst and may reach Hearst to Geraldton to Macdiarmid near sunrise.

Snowfall accumulations up to 5 centimetres are possible by the time the cold front passes.

Travel may be hazardous due to sudden changes in the weather.

Snow squall watches are issued when conditions are favourable for the formation of bands of snow that could produce intense accumulating snow or near zero visibilities.