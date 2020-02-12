Ontario Confirms Resolved Case of the 2019 Novel Coronavirus

Today, Dr. David Williams, Chief Medical Officer of Health, confirmed that the province’s third case of the 2019 novel coronavirus is now resolved:

“On January 31, we reported a confirmed case located in London, Ontario. Additional testing has been conducted by both the Public Health Ontario Laboratory and the National Microbiology Lab (Winnipeg). The case has had two negative tests at least 24 hours apart and is therefore considered to be resolved. This means the individual is no longer infectious with the 2019 novel coronavirus.

I want to reassure everyone that the risk from 2019 novel coronavirus to Ontarians remains low. I’d like to thank our partners across the health care system for their continued efforts in containing the virus and protecting the health and well-being of individuals and families across the province.”