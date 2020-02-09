Winter Weather Travel Advisory – Wawa to Marathon

Feb 9, 2020 at 14:27

This weather advisory ended at 12:57 p.m.

Feb 9, 2020 at 08:43

Weather advisory in effect for:

Wawa – Pukaskwa Park

White River – Dubreuilville

Winter Weather Travel Advisory in effect for early this morning.

Local lake effect flurries impacting highway 17 from near Marathon to Wawa will give additional local amounts near 5 centimetres through this morning.

Visibility will be reduced at times in heavy flurries. Cold temperatures combined with rapidly accumulating snow on roads may produce hazardous travel conditions at times.