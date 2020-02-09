Winter Weather Travel Advisory – Wawa to Marathon

Feb 9, 2020 at 14:27
This weather advisory ended at 12:57 p.m.
Feb 9, 2020 at 08:43
Weather advisory in effect for:
Wawa – Pukaskwa Park
White River – Dubreuilville
Winter Weather Travel Advisory in effect for early this morning.
Local lake effect flurries impacting highway 17 from near Marathon to Wawa will give additional local amounts near 5 centimetres through this morning.
Visibility will be reduced at times in heavy flurries. Cold temperatures combined with rapidly accumulating snow on roads may produce hazardous travel conditions at times.
