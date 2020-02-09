Winter Weather Travel Advisory – Lake Superior Park to Agawa

Feb 9, 2020 at 14:27

This weather advisory ended at 12:57 p.m.

Feb 9, 2020 at 08:43

Weather advisory in effect for:

Agawa – Lake Superior Park

Winter Weather Travel Advisory in effect for today.

Local lake effect flurries are forecast to intensity this morning south of Wawa. These heavy flurries are expected to impact portions of Highway 17 south of Wawa. Local snowfall accumulations of 5 to 10 cm will be possible by the time the flurries ease this evening.

Motorists are advised to watch for adverse travel conditions in heavy snow and blowing snow.