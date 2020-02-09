Chapleau Ice Fishing Derby – Results

Despite the bitter cold, anglers went out and had a great day of fishing. Twenty-four qualifying fish were caught throughout the day, with the first qualifying fish being caught by Tom O’Shaughnessy who brought in a 3.20 pound 24-inch pike; and in a nail-biting finish the largest pike was brought in at 4:00 p.m.!
Winners:
Winner of the Return of the Sticks Tag Draw: Keith Corston Jr. He won a free entry to the 2021 Derby.
1st Place with a 31″, 7.70 pound pike is Kevin Henry, winning the grand prize of $10,000!
2nd place 29″ (6.33 lb pike): Adam Gauthier, winning a Honda ATV.
3rd place 28″ (5.49 lb pike): Luc Jacques, winning $4,000.
4th place 27.5″ (4.69 lb pike) caught at 11:08 a.m., by Calvin Groulx, who chose Prize Package A, consisting of a Honda generator and a chain saw. Organizers explained that in the event of a tie weight, the first fish caught is first on the leaderboard. This put Calvin’s fish ahead of Jeremy’s.
5th place 26 3/4″ (4.69 lb pike) caught at 3:15 p.m by Jeremy Long, who chose Prize Package C, a prize package of a sleigh, ice hut, and power auger.
6th place 26″ (4.28 lb pike): Sean Nickle, choosing Prize Package B, a Dewalt cordless tool kit.
7th place (4.19 lb pike): Albert Lapierre, choosing Prize Package D, a kayak package.
8th place 24:” (3.97 lb pike): Wilfrid Bouchard. He won prize package E, a camping package.
Sponsored by Justin Comeault, Private Wealth Advisor of RBC Wealth Management was the tagged fish. The successful angler was Chris Roy of Wawa, who won $5,000 for having captured the tagged fish during the derby.
The 50-50 ticket draw winner was Roger Lapointe who won the $,2080 pot. The proceeds of the draw were donated to the Chapleau Ski Hill.
The winner of the 2019 Ram 1500 Classic quad cab 4×4 was Roger Roy.
The 24th annual Pike Ice Fishing Derby will be held on Saturday, February 13th, 2021.
