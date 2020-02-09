Chapleau Ice Fishing Derby – Results

Despite the bitter cold, anglers went out and had a great day of fishing. Twenty-four qualifying fish were caught throughout the day, with the first qualifying fish being caught by Tom O’Shaughnessy who brought in a 3.20 pound 24-inch pike; and in a nail-biting finish the largest pike was brought in at 4:00 p.m.!

Winners: Winner of the Return of the Sticks Tag Draw: Keith Corston Jr. He won a free entry to the 2021 Derby.

1st Place with a 31″, 7.70 pound pike is Kevin Henry, winning the grand prize of $10,000!

2nd place 29″ (6.33 lb pike): Adam Gauthier, winning a Honda ATV.

3rd place 28″ (5.49 lb pike): Luc Jacques, winning $4,000. 4th place 27.5″ (4.69 lb pike) caught at 11:08 a.m., by Calvin Groulx, who chose Prize Package A, consisting of a Honda generator and a chain saw. Organizers explained that in the event of a tie weight, the first fish caught is first on the leaderboard. This put Calvin’s fish ahead of Jeremy’s. 5th place 26 3/4″ (4.69 lb pike) caught at 3:15 p.m by Jeremy Long, who chose Prize Package C, a prize package of a sleigh, ice hut, and power auger.

6th place 26″ (4.28 lb pike): Sean Nickle, choosing Prize Package B, a Dewalt cordless tool kit.

7th place (4.19 lb pike): Albert Lapierre, choosing Prize Package D, a kayak package.