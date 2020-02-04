Corporate Planning & Council Meetings Tonight – February 4

Council is holding a Corporate Planning Committee Meeting and Council Meeting tonight in Council Chambers beginning at 6:30 p.m.
In new business (Corporate Planning) Council will be receiving and discussing the Wawa Energy Conservation and Demand Management Plan, Main Street Funding Ontario, and the Northshore Liquefied Natural Gas Project – Shareholders Agreement.
In the Council Meeting Council is expected to accept the Consent Agenda with the following items:
- Receive Community Development Committee Minutes – November 25, 2019 (resolution)
- Approve Waiver of Fees – Wawa Transit Bus – Wawa Winter Carnival, February 14- 17, 2020 (resolution)
- Approve Waiver of Purchasing Policy – Replacement of Arena Ice Plant Condenser (resolution)
- Approve Waiver of Fees and Donation – Seniors Expo (resolution)
- Support Peartree Canada – Mineral Exploration Tax Credit (METC) (resolution)
- Ministry of Finance 2020 Ontario Municipal Partnership Fund First Quarter Allocation (for information)
In new business, Council has on the agenda the following items:
- Declare Surplus Land – Gibson Avenue, Michipicoten River Village (resolution)
- Authorize Signing of Amending Agreement – Municipal Automotive Materials Stewardship Inc. (resolution)
- Accept Staff Recommendation and Approve Purchase of Broadway Main Street Furniture (resolution)
The following by-laws are to be read three times and passed, if there is no question:
- By-Law No. 3275-20 – to confirm the proceedings of Council at its meeting held on the 4th day of February, 2020.
- By-Law No. 3276-20 – to authorize Civil Marriage Solemnization Service in the Municipality of Wawa.
- By-Law No. 3277-20 – to establish and appoint the Northern Nationals Drag Race Committee for the Municipality of Wawa.
- By-Law No. 3278-20- to authorize the Municipality of Wawa to enter into an agreement with Luskville Dragway Company Limited for facilitation and provision of services for the drag racing event to be held at the Wawa Municipal Airport
- By-Law No. 3279-20- to authorize the Municipality of Wawa to enter into a Memorandum of Understanding with the Wawa Volunteer Firefighters Association for assisting and hosting the Northern National Drag Race event to be held at the Wawa Municipal Airport.
- By-Law No. 3280-20 – to authorize cost recovery (fees) with respect to fire department specific response.
- By-Law No. 3281-20 – to authorize the subscription for shares in 2729028 OntarioInc. (the “LNG Corporation”) a liquid natural gas distribution corporation and the execution of a Unanimous Shareholders’ Agreement governing the affairs of the Corporation.
Council does have an in camera session tonight.
- Legal Issue (1 Item): Offer to Purchase Property – a proposed or pending acquisition or disposition of land by the municipality of local board (Municipal Act, c.25, s.239 (2) (c))
- Legal Issue (1 Item): FOI Request – Third Party Disclosure – a request under the Municipal Freedom of Information and Protection Act, if the council, board, commission or other body is the head of an institution for the purposes of that Act (Municipal Act, c.25, s. 239 (3) (a)).
- Legal Issue (1 Item): Golf Club Agreement – the security of the property of the municipality or local board (Municipal Act, c.25, s.239 (2) (a))
