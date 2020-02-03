On February 1, 2020, at approximately 9:10 p.m., members of the Superior East Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) were conducting a Reduce Impaired Driving Everywhere (RIDE) checkpoint on Highway 17 near Wawa, Ontario.
A vehicle entered the checkpoint and officers detected the odour of cannabis emanating from the vehicle. A subsequent search of the vehicle led to the discovery of stolen property and a large sum of cash. During the interaction, one of the passengers of the vehicle falsely identified themselves to police.
As a result of the investigation, Dorian LANGFORD, a 24-year-old, from Scarborough, Ontario, was arrested and charged with the following:
- Obstruct Peace Officer (Two Counts), contrary to section 129(a) of the Criminal Code (CC),
- Breach of Recognizance, contrary to section 811 of the CC.
Chanel PRYCE, an 18-year-old, from Toronto, Ontario, was arrested and charged with the following:
- Possession Property Obtained by Crime Under $5000, contrary to section 355(b) of the CC,
- Possession of Proceeds of Property Obtained by Crime Over $5000, contrary to section 354(1)(a).
Both accused parties were released and are scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice on April 6, 2020, in Wawa, Ontario.
Latest posts by SE OPP - Wawa Detachment (see all)
- SE OPP Wawa Search Vehicle For Cannabis and Find Vehicle is Stolen - February 3, 2020
- SE OPP Wawa – Traffic Stop results in Manitouwadge Man being charged - January 24, 2020
- SE OPP Wawa – Investigation of Traffic Hazard leads to Impaired Charges - January 3, 2020