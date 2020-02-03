SE OPP Wawa Search Vehicle For Cannabis and Find Vehicle is Stolen

On February 1, 2020, at approximately 9:10 p.m., members of the Superior East Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) were conducting a Reduce Impaired Driving Everywhere (RIDE) checkpoint on Highway 17 near Wawa, Ontario.

A vehicle entered the checkpoint and officers detected the odour of cannabis emanating from the vehicle. A subsequent search of the vehicle led to the discovery of stolen property and a large sum of cash. During the interaction, one of the passengers of the vehicle falsely identified themselves to police.

As a result of the investigation, Dorian LANGFORD, a 24-year-old, from Scarborough, Ontario, was arrested and charged with the following:

Obstruct Peace Officer (Two Counts), contrary to section 129(a) of the Criminal Code (CC),

Breach of Recognizance, contrary to section 811 of the CC.

Chanel PRYCE, an 18-year-old, from Toronto, Ontario, was arrested and charged with the following:

Possession Property Obtained by Crime Under $5000, contrary to section 355(b) of the CC,

Possession of Proceeds of Property Obtained by Crime Over $5000, contrary to section 354(1)(a).

Both accused parties were released and are scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice on April 6, 2020, in Wawa, Ontario.