Monday Morning News – February 3

Weather – Mainly cloudy. 40 percent chance of flurries early this morning. Flurries beginning this morning. Wind up to 15 km/h. High minus 2. Wind chill minus 11 this morning and minus 5 this afternoon.

Tonight – Mainly cloudy. 40 percent chance of flurries this evening and after midnight. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 13. Wind chill minus 5 this evening and minus 16 overnight.

News Tidbits – Congratulations to the Jacobs Team who won the Northern Ontario Men’s Curling Championship yesterday in Temiskaming Shores, Ont. They defeated Mike Badiuk’s Team from Geraldton, 7 – 3 in the championship game. The next challenge is at the Tim Horton’s Brier, starting Feb. 29 in Kingston.