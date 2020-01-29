Between the Covers – January 29

New Books on the 7- Day Shelf this week are; “Olive, Again” by Elizabeth Strout, “The World That We Knew” by Alice Hoffman and “The Last Train to London” by Meg Waite Clayton. Come on in and check it out!

STAFF PICKS FOR THE MONTH OF JANUARY ARE: “I Invited Her In” by Adele Parks, “The Affair” by Lee Child, “The Au Pair” by Emma Rous, and this week’s feature is “The City of Girls” by Elizabeth Gilbert. (from book jacket)In 1940, nineteen-year-old Vivian Morris has just been kicked out of Vassar College, owing to her lackluster freshman-year performance. Her affluent parents send her to Manhattan to live with her Aunt Peg, who owns a flamboyant, crumbling midtown theater called the Lily Playhouse. There Vivian is introduced to an entire cosmos of unconventional and charismatic characters, from the fun-chasing showgirls to a sexy male actor, a grand-dame actress, a lady-killer writer, and no-nonsense stage manager. But when Vivian makes a personal mistake that results in a professional scandal, it turns her new world upside down in ways that it will take her years to fully understand. Ultimately, though, it leads her to a new understanding of the kind of life she craves-and the kind of freedom it takes to pursue it. It will also lead to the love of her life, a love that stands out from all the rest.

Now ninety-five years old and telling her story, at last, Vivian recalls how the events of those years altered the course of her life – and the gusto and autonomy with which she approached it. At some point in a woman’s life, she just gets tired of being ashamed all the time, she muses. After that, she is free to become whoever she truly is. Written with powerful wisdom about human desire and connection, City of Girls is a love story like no other.

BRAINSPACE – We have just cataloged Brainspace, a magazine for children, that provides fun DIY projects and interesting information on Penguins, Nunavut and food chemistry! Come on in and check it out today!

350th ANNIVERSARY OF THE HUDSON’S BAY COMPANY- Hudson’s Bay Company is the oldest company in North America. It was created in 1670 when the King of England granted a royal charter to investors interested in trading with Indigenous peoples for furs. Although trade relationships were often unequal. HBC posts were an important part of life for many Indigenous families for centuries. In the 19thcentury, HBC diversifies its interests, becoming the department store chain that Canadians know today.

The Wawa Public Library has a display of books and articles that are available for checkout. If you are interested in reading about the fur trades and the Hudson’s Bay Company come into the Wawa Public Library.

DOLLY PARTON’S IMAGINATION LIBRARY-The Wawa Public Library is your stop to sign up for Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library! This program provides FREE books on a monthly basis for children ages 0-5! Come on into the Wawa Public Library and sign up today. Our local contact is Cathy Cannon and she can be reached 705-856-2250 or email at [email protected].

PUZZLES: If you enjoy doing puzzles and are looking to get out of the house or meet new people, come to the library and join in the fun of creating a masterpiece. We have a puzzle set up on a roll-up canvas that can be taken out whenever someone is interested. For more information please talk to the friendly staff at the circulation desk.

AFTER SCHOOL PROGRAM – The After School Program is in full swing. All new members must fill out a registration form. The After School Program is for children up to the age of 12. Club run from Tuesday to Friday from3:30 pm-4:30 pm. We have a Story and Craft Club, Clay Club, Drawing Club, and Game Club! Children aged 5 and under must be accompanied by a parent. For more information please contact Suzie at 705-856-2244 ext 290.

The next Wawa Public Library Board Meeting will be held on Monday, February 24th, 2020 starting at 5:30 pm at the Wawa Public Library. Everyone is welcome to attend.