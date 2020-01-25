NDP Leader Andrea Horwath on the first presumptive case of novel coronavirus

Andrea Horwath, Leader of the Official Opposition New Democrats, released the following statement in response to news that the first presumptive case of novel coronavirus has been confirmed in Ontario.

“I want to thank all health care and public health employees for the work they’ve done to prepare for an outbreak, and for the work they may do in the days ahead to care for patients and prevent the spread coronavirus in Ontario and beyond.

I urge the government to ensure front-line workers and public health leaders are listened to, and provided with every resource they need, every step of the way. Ontario is in good hands when we rely on their world-class expertise and care.”