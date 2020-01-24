Minister of Education on AEFO Strike Escalation

Stephen Lecce, Minister of Education issued the following statement in response to Association des enseignantes et des enseignants franco-ontariens (AEFO) entering Phase 2 of their work-to-rule strike action:

“Students across the province are continuously being hurt by union-led escalation. The withdrawal of services is impacting our students negatively and causing uncertainty and frustration for parents.

By withdrawing services, Ontario’s students do not get the valuable support they need to be successful in their educational journeys. We continue to call on the teachers’ unions to cease escalation, end these strikes, and focus on reaching a deal that keeps our students in the classroom where they belong.”