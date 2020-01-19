Highway 17 (Wawa to Batchawana) – OPEN 3:10

Jan 19, 2020 at 03:010 – Highway 17 has been reopened.

Jan 18, 2020 at 15:28 – There is some confusion on the closure of Highway 17. OPP Communications North East Region has tweeted that the highway is closed between Wawa and Sault Ste. Marie (tweeted at 2:38 p.m.).

Ontario 511 says Wawa to Batchawana.

Wawa-news has tweeted OPP Communications North East to find out which information is correct.

Jan 18, 2020 at 13:55 – Highway 17 has been closed from Wawa to Batchawana Bay due to poor weather and road conditions. Reports are of many transports stuck on the Montreal River Hill. Unfortunately the webcam at Montreal River is only showing images from yesterday – so one cannot see the road condition there.

Environment Canada has a snowfall warning in effect from Lake Superior Park to Searchmont, warning of significant snowfall today and tonight.

“Snow will become heavy this afternoon into this evening. Total snowfall accumulations of 15 to 25 cm can be expected by the time the snow tapers to flurries Sunday morning. Local blowing and drifting snow can also be expected over exposed areas this afternoon and this evening.

Prepare for quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions. Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow.”

In Wawa, the grader has been out, but there is significant drifting throughout the town. Drive with care.