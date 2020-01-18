Jan 18, 2020 at 20:37 – At 8:34 Cleared: #Closure #Hwy101 reopened in both directions from #Foleyet to #Wawa”
Jan 18, 2020 at 20:29 – At 8:27 #Hwy101 between #Wawa and #Chapleau – Closure length reduced as conditions improve.”
Jan 18, 2020 at 15:37 – Highway 101 has been closed from Wawa to Foleyet due to poor weather conditions.
Latest posts by Brenda Stockton (see all)
- Highway 101 (Wawa to Chapleau) OPEN - January 18, 2020
- Hwy 129 (Chapleau to Thessalon) OPEN - January 18, 2020
- Highway 17 (Wawa to Batchawana) – CLOSED 15:28 - January 18, 2020