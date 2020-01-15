From the Branch – January 15

Now that we are in January, that reminds us about 75 years ago when our veterans had almost liberated the South of the Netherlands, and were planning for the spring 1945 operations. In the meantime life for the Dutch in the big cities was getting really bad and people were cutting up any wood scraps they could find to burn. And the Hunger Winter took many lives as they were starving and living on tulip bulbs as a last resort. But hope was on their minds and the reports of Allied success along the Rhine were signals of things to come. Daily launches of V1 and V2 rockets made everyone aware of danger.

Now at Branch 429 we look at celebrations and the next one is Valentine Day and on Friday, February 14th there will be a Dinner Dance.with entertainment and Prime rib with only 80 tickets available as part of the Wawa Winter Carnival. Dinner will be at 6.30 p.m., so book your party soon.

On Saturday, February 15th there will be a Cribbage Tournament from 1.00 till 4.00 pm in the club room (for a $3.00 donation)

Also at popular request there will be our famous Wing Ding with the jumbo chicken wings from 4.00 pm. till 7.00 for families with kids in the upstairs hall, and for age of majority in the Downstairs lounge, with entertainment by the “Good Timers” at NO cover charge. Then from 9.00 pm till 1.00 am ‘Legends of Rock and Roll’ featuring Johnny “Hurricane” Welch with doors open at 8.00 p.m. in the Upstairs Legion Hall.

The teacher told Johnnie “If your father will see this report card he will get grey HAIR!!

So Johnnie laughed and said “that will make my Dad happy!!”

“Why?” asked the teacher.

“Because he has been BALD for years!!” said Johnnie.

To all our Comrades sick at home, in the hospital or nursing homes you are in our thoughts and prayers and we wish you well.