Mixed Curling Standings – January 10

|Team
|Rank
|Wins
|G.P.
|TERRIS, Tom
|1
|7
|8
|McCOY, Joe
|2
|6
|8
|KLOCKARS, Anna Lisa
|3
|5
|7
|HOFFMANN, Jim
|4
|4
|7
|BUCKELL, Chris
|5
|3
|8
|HALL, Dave
|5
|3
|8
|LESCHISHIN, Mark
|7
|2
|8
|TURMELLE, Katherine
|8
|1
|8
Games – Thursday January 16, 2020 at 7 p.m.
|Ice 1
|Ice 2
|Ice 3
|Ice 4
|Bye
|Buckell
|Turmelle
|Leschishin
|McCoy
|Terris
|Hall
|Klockars
|Hoffmann
