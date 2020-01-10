Breaking News

Mixed Curling Standings – January 10

Post Views: 56
Team Rank Wins G.P.
TERRIS, Tom 1 7 8
McCOY, Joe 2 6 8
KLOCKARS, Anna Lisa 3 5 7
HOFFMANN, Jim 4 4 7
BUCKELL, Chris 5 3 8
HALL, Dave 5 3 8
LESCHISHIN, Mark 7 2 8
TURMELLE, Katherine 8 1 8

Games – Thursday January 16, 2020 at 7 p.m.

Ice 1 Ice 2 Ice 3 Ice 4 Bye
Buckell Turmelle Leschishin McCoy
Terris Hall Klockars Hoffmann

This Media Release

This is a media release by the organization. If you would like to send Wawa-news.com a media release to be published, send it to Brenda Stockton, Editor/Publisher, [email protected]

Latest posts by This Media Release (see all)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*