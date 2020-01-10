2019 Festive RIDE Results are Disappointing and Concerning

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) across North East Region (NER) conducted 1,638 Festive RIDE (Reduce Impaired Driving Everywhere) programs between November 23, 2019 and January 2, 2020.

Officers arrested and charged 61 people for Impaired Driving related offences while another 30 motorists were issued various Automatic Drivers’ Licence Suspensions after registering in the warning range on the approved roadside screening device.

OPP Traffic Inspector Scott Hlady, North East Region’s Traffic and Marine Manager advises that “It’s very disappointing and concerning to see that so many drivers in our region are choosing to put their own lives and the lives of everyone else on the road at risk”.

In NER, impaired driving charges and suspensions were in decline from 2016 to 2018 but unfortunately, both have increased approximately 38% and 30% respectively in 2019. The OPP will continue to conduct RIDE programs throughout the year in an effort to increase public safety and to reduce criminal death and injury on our highways, waterways and trails.

Impaired driving is a serious crime that places everyone’s safety at risk. Please drive safe and drive sober. If you know or suspect that a driver is impaired by alcohol or drugs, call 9-1-1.