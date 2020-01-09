Thursday Morning News – January 9th

Weather – Snow and local blowing snow. Amount 10 to 20 cm except 30 cm near Lake Superior. Wind becoming southeast 30 km/h gusting to 50 this morning. High minus 2. Wind chill minus 25 this morning and minus 9 this afternoon.

Tonight – Snow ending overnight then cloudy with 40 percent chance of flurries. Risk of freezing drizzle overnight. Amount 5 cm. Wind south 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming west 20 near midnight. Temperature rising to zero by morning. Wind chill minus 9 this evening.

A significant snowfall will continue today for a region from Nipigon to Wawa, Snow will continue today with the heaviest snow falling late this morning or this afternoon. Snowfall amounts will be in the range of 15 to 20 cm. Areas near the shore of Lake Superior may see locally higher snowfall amounts up to 30 cm, due to lake enhancement.

In addition, strong southerly wind gusts of 50 to 60 km/h will likely result in areas of blowing snow. The snow will taper off to scattered flurries or freezing drizzle this evening or overnight. Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions. Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow.

The weather to the west is very poor. The East of Thunder Bay Transportation Consortium has announced a number of school bus cancellations due to weather:Nipigon – Red Rock – Dorion – Lake Helen Buses – Cancelled

Nipigon – Red Rock Buses In Town – Cancelled

Pays Plat /Rossport Bus – Cancelled

Schreiber to Terrace Bay – Cancelled

Schreiber and Terrace Bay in town buses are still running.

News Tidbits – The Wawa Winter Carnival Committee has announced the theme for this year’s Wawa Winter Carnival, ‘Exploring the North’. This year’s parade will be held on Friday, February 14th with the lineup beginning at 5:30 p.m. The parade is part of the opening ceremonies that traditionally kick off the carnival weekend.

Donut lovers may have more choices at Tim’s. The participating locations are now offering three new donuts – Dulce de Leche Crème, Strawberry Confetti and Chocolate Truffle.

The Wellington Mall in Sault Ste. Marie will be the new home of a brand new 18,000 square foot Giant Tiger. The official opening is scheduled for Saturday, July 25, 2020.