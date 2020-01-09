Minister of Education statement on EQAO Grade 9 Math Assessment

Stephen Lecce, Minister of Education, issued the following statement regarding the upcoming province-wide EQAO Grade 9 math assessment:

“The EQAO Grade 9 math test provides valuable information to students, families, and the province about how students are performing in critical math skills and concepts. It also supports improved teaching and learning. It should not be in jeopardy for our students.

Regrettably, due to escalation by union leaders and the withdrawal of services by OSSTF, some secondary students will not be prepared for assessment this Monday.

OSSTF said their job action would not impact students, but this is a clear example of union disruption affecting Ontario students.

It is unfair that union actions are undermining student success. They are jeopardizing the learning experience of Ontario’s future leaders. The Government believes in setting students up for success and providing students, parents, and the province with data and insights needed to make critical policy decisions.

School boards will make local decisions about whether the province-wide EQAO Grade 9 math assessment, originally scheduled to start next week, should proceed.

For those high schools which are not administering the test in January, students will need to take the test during the June 2020 administration period, as it provides a valuable opportunity for individual feedback for students and families.

I recognize that this important assessment may not take place in the majority of English-public high schools. We continue to be concerned by the adverse impacts on students due to union escalation.

Our Government remains focused on investing in students – not enhanced compensation. We are focused on developing the skills our students need to succeed in the classroom and in the jobs of the future.”