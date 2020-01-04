Conservative Statement – Qasem Soleimani

The Hon. Erin O’Toole, Conservative Shadow Minister for Foreign Affairs, and James Bezan, Shadow Minister for National Defence, released the following statement regarding the airstrike carried out by the United States against terrorist Qasem Soleimani:

“Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has long been a tool of repression and violence in Iran and across the world, which is why the Conservative Party brought a successful vote in Parliament in June 2018 to have the IRGC listed as a terrorist entity.

“The IRGC’s Qods Force, led by Qasem Soleimani, was at the centre of IRGC operations and bear responsibility for violence, destruction and a destabilizing influence across the Middle East.

“Conservatives are proud that the NATO mission in the region is currently under the command of Canadian Major-General Jennie Carignan and we recognize the tremendous service of the nearly 850 members of the Canadian Armed Forces serving in Op IMPACT.

“The Conservative Opposition once again calls upon the Trudeau government to finally list the IRGC as a terrorist entity after 18 months of foot-dragging. The Liberals voted for the measure, yet have done nothing to recognize the destructive and destabilizing influence of the IRGC.”