Sunday Morning News – December 29

Weather – Cloudy. Snow mixed with ice pellets beginning this morning. Snow and ice pellet amount 5 cm. Wind becoming northeast 30 km/h gusting to 50 this morning. High minus 2. Wind chill near minus 10.

Tonight – Snow mixed with ice pellets changing to freezing drizzle and flurries this evening. Snow and ice pellet amount 2 cm. Wind east 20 km/h gusting to 40. Low minus 5. Wind chill near minus 13.

A Special Weather Statement is in effect:

Special weather statement in effect for:

Wawa – Pukaskwa Park

White River – Dubreuilville

Snow, ice pellets and risk of freezing rain expected.

A significant mix of wintry precipitation is expected over much of Northern Ontario today into Monday, including snow, ice pellets and a risk of freezing rain. Total snow and ice pellet amounts of 5 to 15 cm are possible by Monday evening.

Additionally, strong easterly winds may accompany the precipitation, particularly on Monday.

Travel conditions are expected to deteriorate this morning.

News Tidbits – Be very careful if you are heading out on a snow machine. A Wawa resident had a close encounter with thin ice on a small lake between Dubreuilville and Hawk Junction. Rider and snow machine are safe and sound.

The Magpie River between Wawa and Dubreuilville has been staked for snow machine travel by Eric Casey and his family.

It was good news to hear that Kilotile will be performing his DJ set at the Lakeview Hotel (Bar) on New Years Eve. His show starts at midnight.

Don’t forget – Tonight from 6:00 to 8:00 pm Tim Hortons is sponsoring a FREE Public Skate with Free Hot Chocolate!