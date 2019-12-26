Thursday Morning News – December 26

Weather – A few flurries or periods of freezing drizzle changing to drizzle or periods of freezing drizzle near noon. Wind becoming southeast 20 km/h this morning. High plus 3. Wind chill minus 7 this morning.

Tonight – drizzle changing to a few flurries after midnight. Wind southeast 20 km/h becoming light early this evening. Low minus 1. Wind chill minus 5 overnight.

Freezing drizzle advisory in effect for:

Wawa – Pukaskwa Park

White River – Dubreuilville

Areas of freezing drizzle are expected or occurring.

Patchy freezing drizzle or light freezing rain is expected today across portions of northeastern Ontario and north of Lake Superior. Amounts should not be overly significant. However, locally slippery conditions are possible on untreated surfaces.

Temperatures will slowly rise above the freezing mark as the day progresses over some areas, ending the threat of freezing precipitation.

Freezing drizzle can produce thin, hard-to-detect layers of ice. Take extra care when walking or driving in affected areas.

News Tidbits – Happy Boxing Day!