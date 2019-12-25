A very Merry Christmas to all Wawa-news readers!
Weather – A few flurries or freezing drizzle ending this morning then mainly cloudy with 30 percent chance of flurries. Fog patches dissipating this morning. Wind becoming northeast 20 km/h near noon. Temperature falling to minus 5 this afternoon. Wind chill near minus 11. UV index 1 or low.
Tonight – Mainly cloudy. Risk of freezing drizzle overnight. Wind up to 15 km/h. Temperature steady near minus 5. Wind chill near minus 9.
Latest posts by Brenda Stockton (see all)
- Merry Christmas from the Official Opposition NDP Leader Andrea Horwath - December 25, 2019
- Wednesday Morning News – December 25th ‘Merry Christmas’ - December 25, 2019
- A Beautiful Sunrise – Christmas Eve Day - December 24, 2019