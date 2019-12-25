Freezing drizzle advisory in effect for:
- Wawa – Pukaskwa Park
- White River – Dubreuilville
Freezing drizzle this morning.
Freezing drizzle continues this morning across portions of northern Ontario. The freezing drizzle should become more patchy later this morning. Dense fog patches are also possible in some areas this morning.
Travel may be affected due to icy roads and reduced visibilities at times.
Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become icy and slippery. Slow down driving in slippery conditions. Watch for taillights ahead and maintain a safe following distance. Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions.
- Agawa – Lake Superior Park
- Searchmont – Montreal River Harbour – Batchawana Bay
- Elliot Lake – Ranger Lake
- Chapleau – Missinaibi Lake
- Gogama – Foleyet
- Geraldton – Longlac – Caramat
- Manitouwadge – Hornepayne
- Nakina – Aroland – Pagwa
- Armstrong – Auden – Wabakimi Park
- Beardmore – Jellicoe – Macdiarmid
- Gull Bay – Black Sturgeon Lake
Freezing drizzle expected today.
Freezing drizzle is affecting portions of northeastern Ontario this morning and may continue for much of the day. Dense fog patches are also possible in some areas.
