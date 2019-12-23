LACHAPELLE, Madeleine

January 26, 1927 – December 21, 2019

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the peaceful passing of Madeleine at the Sault Area Hospital on Saturday, December 21, 2019 in her 92nd year after a beautiful life. Madeleine is now reunited with her beloved husband Yvon and brothers Rene and Gaston. Madeleine was an angel here on earth and left behind a beautiful legacy for her many family and friends to remember her by.

Loving mother of Donald (Marilena) and Raymond. Adored Memere of Genevieve (Casey), Dominique, and Matthew (Meghan). Great Memere of Charlie, Drew, Brecken, Macy, and Olivia.

Predeceased by her parents Laurence and Arthur Lamothe.

Dear sister of the late Andre Lamothe, late Edmond Lamothe (Sadie), Aurelle Lamothe, Carmen Ryan (Joseph), and late Pierette Litalien (Roland). Memorial donations to the SAH Palliative Care Fund would be appreciated by the family.

The family would like to thank the staff at the Sault Area Hospital for their genuine kindness and compassion in her final days, especially to the folks on 3B.

Special thanks also to Father Veselko. A celebration of Madeleine's life will take place in the spring. Arrangements entrusted to Northwood Funeral Home cremation and Reception Centre (942 Great Northern Road, 705-945-7758).