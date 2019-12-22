Wawa Women’s Hockey Association Donate to Iris Place from 3rd Annual Lori Johnson Memorial Tournament

Suzanne Lacasse, Paula Provost, and Cassee Provost of the Wawa Women’s Hockey Association, and organizers of 3rd annual Lori Johnson Memorial Tournament were pleased to present Deb Lessard of Iris Place with a cheque for $1000.00. Iris Place was chosen to be this year’s recipient of the proceeds. Eight teams made up the roster for the tournament, with the two local teams (Wawa’s Moose on the Loose vs Wawa’s Franco Fun) going head to head on the Sunday afternoon for the championship.