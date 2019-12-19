A Tribe Called Red returning to Sudbury to headline BLOOM 2 in March

Northern Lights Festival Boréal has announced that Ottawa-based DJ duo, A Tribe Called Red (ATCR), will be headlining BLOOM 2 on March 6, 2020 at the Grand in downtown Sudbury. The 2019 edition of the festival was a huge success, with amazing performances by Bombino, Shad, Kobo Town, Pierre Kwenders, Chippy Nonstop and more. With the announcement of ATCR, BLOOM 2 is poised to be another vibrant and unique celebration of musical diversity.

The ATCR duo separates itself from the usual understanding of a DJ show by creating a full multimedia experience for their audiences including light shows, video art, dancers and much more. ATCR straddles a broad range of musical influences based in modern hip-hop, traditional pow wow drums and vocals, blended with edgy electronic music production styles. Currently made up of Bear Witness and 2oolman, ATCR first got together in 2008. They are part of a vital new generation of artists making a cultural and social impact in Canada alongside a renewed Indigenous rights movement called Idle No More.

ATCR’s beginnings will always be rooted in the uplifting and inclusive Electric Pow Wow nights formerly held on the second Saturday of every month at Ottawa’s Club Babylon. During the parties, an eclectic crowd of indigenous people (which includes First Nations people, Métis, Inuit, and 631 other nations) was formed, mixed with music heads, social activists and anyone looking for a great party and a safe space to come together. Electric Pow Wow formed the roots of what would become the DNA of the live ATCR experience that has now toured the world over.

The crew has performed high profile festival dates at Coachella, Bonnaroo, AfroPunk, Osheaga, and New Orleans Jazz Fest to list a few. In 2014, they garnered mainstream recognition when the band became the first Indigenous group to win the Breakthrough Group of the Year award at the Juno Awards. ATCR was also long listed for Canada’s prestigious Polaris Music Prize in 2012 and 2013 and their debut album was included in the Washington Post’s top 10 albums of that same year. Through the group’s positivity and tireless work ethic, their message has expanded to global proportions with tours in Australia, Europe, Mexico and the United States.

Early Bird Full Festival Passes for BLOOM 2 are currently on sale for $50, an amazing deal considering that guests will have access to 4+ Venues, 10+ Performances including afterhours parties and surprise, pop-up shows. More exciting lineup announcements are coming soon, and prices will increase incrementally as the festival approaches. Currently the festival, taking place March 6-7, is continuing the multi-venue approach, consisting of multiple performances occurring at various times throughout downtown. Venues include The Grand Nightclub, The Townehouse Tavern, and the Sudbury Theatre Centre, with more TBA. There are world music dance parties, rock n’ roll club shows, intimate folk performances and more planned for the weekend, so there is truly something for every music fan to enjoy.

Tickets can be purchased at www.nlfb.ca/tickets, at the NLFB office at 19 Grey Street, Sudbury, or by visiting our ticket outlets: Old Rock Coffee and Jett Landry Music.