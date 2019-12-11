Breaking News

Ladies Curling Standings – December 3

Team Rank Wins GP
LESCHISHIN, Barb 1 4 4
RAINVILLE, Heather 1 4 4
BONITZKE, Wendy 3 3 4
MATHIAS, Dannette 3 3 4
SPENCER, Diane 3 3 4
TAVELLA, Debbie 3 3 5
BUSSINEAU, Denise 7 2 4
PARSONS, Rochelle 8 1 5
SIMPSON, Laryssa 8 1 4

