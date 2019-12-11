Ladies Curling Standings – December 3

|Team
|Rank
|Wins
|GP
|LESCHISHIN, Barb
|1
|4
|4
|RAINVILLE, Heather
|1
|4
|4
|BONITZKE, Wendy
|3
|3
|4
|MATHIAS, Dannette
|3
|3
|4
|SPENCER, Diane
|3
|3
|4
|TAVELLA, Debbie
|3
|3
|5
|BUSSINEAU, Denise
|7
|2
|4
|PARSONS, Rochelle
|8
|1
|5
|SIMPSON, Laryssa
|8
|1
|4
