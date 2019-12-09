2019 - Fill a Sleigh Day

Once again The Bargain Shop joined forces with the Wawa Fire Department, Superior East OPP to help collect toys for the annual Bargain Shop’s “Fill a Sleigh Day”. Santa arrived via fire truck, and was assisted by the Wawa Mustangs inside for pictures with the kids. The ‘Fill a Sleigh Day’ was very successful with $7,736.01 being brought in. The cruiser was stuffed and three carts were filled as well. The winner of the $50.00 gift certificate was Abigal Moulton of Wawa.

Thanks to everyone who helped to make this day such a success.