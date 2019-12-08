Flash Freeze Warning – UPDATED

Dec 8, 2019 @ 14:23

Flash freeze warning in effect for:

Wawa – Pukaskwa Park

White River – Dubreuilville

Agawa – Lake Superior Park

Chapleau – Missinaibi Lake

Gogama – Foleyet

Temperatures are forecast to fall rapidly this afternoon or early this evening to well below freezing due the passage of an Arctic cold front. Ponding water, slush, and any falling precipitation will freeze as the temperature drops.

At 2:30 P.M. EST the cold front is near Wawa.

At 5:00 P.M. EST the cold front will be near Chapleau .

At 8:00 P.M. EST the cold front will be near Kirkland Lake.

Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become icy and slippery. Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to [email protected] or tweet reports using #ONStorm.

