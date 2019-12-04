Happenings at First United Church Wawa – December 4

The congregation welcomes everyone to Worship at First United Church. Services are held on Sunday at 11:00 a.m. If anyone has a question or concern please leave a message on the answering machine at the Church 705-856-2926.

The Christmas Star of Lights will again light up the front of the Church during the Advent Season. If you would like a bulb in memory of someone or to celebrate an event the cost is $5.00 a bulb. Please contact Maria R. 705-856-2861.

Thank-you to Maria & Russell R. for decorating the sanctuary for the Christmas Season.

Last Sunday the candle of Hope was lit on the Advent wreath.

Sat. Dec. 07 U.C.W. Christmas Bazaar & Luncheon 11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. – Church Basement. Donations to the Baking, Knitting, Sewing, Crafts & Candy Tables would be VERY WELCOME

It is time to renew your magazine subscription to Broadview/Observer for $25.00/year Please make cheques payable to First United Church & give to Kaireen Morrison.

Come with us on our Advent journey, O God.