TBSO Launches 2nd Dream Vacation Lottery

Get ready to pack your bags—because the Thunder Bay Symphony Orchestra is giving you another chance to win a fabulous Dream Vacation for two!

After launching the 2nd Dream Vacation Lottery on November 16th, last year’s top volunteer lottery ticket seller, Ken Boshcoff picked up 50 of the 1,500 tickets for this year’s lottery. Everyone who purchases a ticket from him (or any other seller) has two chances to win.

The grand prize is even better this year: a 9-day Mediterranean cruise for two (compared to last year’s 6-day cruise), valued over $7,500, provided by Expedia CruiseShipCenters. The prize also includes return airfare for 2 from Thunder Bay to Rome.

The second chance to win is a draw for a return flight for two anywhere in the world Air Canada flies, provided by …wait for it… Air Canada (of course). Think of the vacation possibilities!

You’ll be able to buy tickets until Saturday, April 18th 2020, when the two lucky winning tickets will be drawn during intermission at TBSO’s Music of Billy Joel & Elton John Concert at the Thunder Bay Community Auditorium.

Funds raised from the Dream Vacation Lottery will go directly toward maintaining and nurturing the TBSO, the region’s own world-class, professional symphony orchestra dedicated to educating, entertaining, and enriching the lives of the people living here in Northwestern Ontario.

Tickets can be purchased any one of five ways: at the TBSO’s upcoming events, from a TBSO volunteer seller, at the TBSO office at Sibley Hall Residence at Confederation College, by calling 626-8276, and online at tbso.ca/dreamlottery2. See rules and regulations on the TBSO website at tbso.ca.