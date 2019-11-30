Special Weather Statement – SSM to Manitoulin Island

Special weather statement in effect for:

Sault Ste. Marie – St. Joseph Island

Blind River – Thessalon

Espanola – Killarney

Manitoulin Island

Significant snowfall expected Sunday.

A strengthening low pressure system is expected to bring significant snowfall to the region beginning Sunday morning and continuing through the day before tapering off Sunday evening.

There remains some uncertainty as to the track of the low; however, there is the potential that some areas could see total snowfall amounts of 5 to 10 cm by Sunday night. Strong wind gusts up to 60 km/h could produce local blowing snow reducing visibilities.