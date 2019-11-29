Friday Morning News – November 29

Weather – Mainly cloudy. Wind up to 15 km/h. High minus 5. Wind chill minus 14 this morning and minus 8 this afternoon. UV index 1 or low.

Tonight – Partly cloudy. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 13. Wind chill near minus 16.

News Tidbits – The Lake Shore Salzburger Hof Resort in Batchawana Bay, has sold Nov. 14 to Batchewana First Nation. Many have enjoyed the European meals and stayed at their wonderful chalets.

Wednesday’s storm brought 29.2 cm of snow to Sudbury and 21.1 to Hilton Beach.

In the Soo Saturday? There will be a rally from noon to approximately 1:30 p.m. at Algoma University’s George Leach Centre to protest the current and proposed cuts to the Ontario Health care system.