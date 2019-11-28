Thursday Morning News – November 28

Weather – Mainly cloudy. Wind northeast 20 km/h becoming light early this morning. High minus 3. Wind chill minus 13 this morning and minus 8 this afternoon. UV index 1 or low.

Tonight – Mainly cloudy. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 9. Wind chill near minus 14.

News Tidbits – The Yukon Prospectors’ Association named Carl Schulze ‘Prospector of the Year’ on Nov. 18. Carl was the geologist who discovered the ‘Sugar Vein’ at the end of 1990 just north of White River. Harte Gold is now operating a mine there.

In SSM, United Steelworkers Local 2724 presented the Sault Area Hospital Foundation with $45,851 to purchase a new piece of medical equipment to analyze tissue samples in the hospital’s laboratory.

Don’t forget the scheduled power outage for Highway 17N from Catfish Lake to Marion Lake Tower, including Tamawa Road, Obatanga Provincial Park, and Marion Lake and Desolation Tower Sites today from 9 – 3 p.m. (Alternate date is Friday, November 29).

Today might just be the day to go to the Legion Ladies Lunch. They are offering chili with toast or a toasted Western and your choice of Turkey Rice soup or Caesar salad.