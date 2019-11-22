SE OPP Wawa – Windsor Man Charged with 25 charges during Break in

On November 16, 2019, members of the Superior East Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a theft call at a business on Highway 17 north of Wawa, Ontario.

Officers arrived on scene at approximately 2:00 p.m. and began their investigation. Shortly after officers arrived, a suspicious person was observed trying to break into a vehicle on the property. The individual was subsequently placed under arrest.

As a result of the investigation, Jordan MCCONNELL, a 27-year-old person, from Windsor, Ontario, was charged with the following:

Fail to Comply with Recognizance (Four Counts), contrary to section 145(3) of the Criminal Code (CC),

Mischief – Interfere with lawful use, enjoyment or operation of property under $5000 (Four Counts), contrary to section 430(4) of the CC,

Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Under $5000 (Eight Counts), contrary to section 354(1)(a) of the CC,

Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Over $5000, contrary to section 354(1)(a) of the CC,

Careless Storage of a Firearm, Weapon, Prohibited Device or Ammunition, contrary to section 86(1) of the CC,

Possession of a Prohibited Device or Ammunition, contrary to section 92(2) of the CC,

Possession Break In Instruments, contrary to section 351(1) of the CC

Possession of a Schedule I Substance – Other Drugs, contrary to section 4(1) of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act (CDSA),

Possession of a Schedule I Substance – Methamphetamine, contrary to section 4(1) of the CDSA,

Operation While Prohibited Under the Criminal Code, contrary to section 320.18(1)(a) of the CC,

Theft of Motor Vehicle, contrary to section 333.1 of the CC,

Trespassing a Night, contrary to section 177 of the CC.

The accused was remanded into custody pending a bail hearing.