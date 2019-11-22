SE OPP Wawa – Windsor Man Charged with 25 charges during Break in

On November 16, 2019, members of the Superior East Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a theft call at a business on Highway 17 north of Wawa, Ontario.
Officers arrived on scene at approximately 2:00 p.m. and began their investigation. Shortly after officers arrived, a suspicious person was observed trying to break into a vehicle on the property. The individual was subsequently placed under arrest.
As a result of the investigation, Jordan MCCONNELL, a 27-year-old person, from Windsor, Ontario, was charged with the following:
- Fail to Comply with Recognizance (Four Counts), contrary to section 145(3) of the Criminal Code (CC),
- Mischief – Interfere with lawful use, enjoyment or operation of property under $5000 (Four Counts), contrary to section 430(4) of the CC,
- Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Under $5000 (Eight Counts), contrary to section 354(1)(a) of the CC,
- Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Over $5000, contrary to section 354(1)(a) of the CC,
- Careless Storage of a Firearm, Weapon, Prohibited Device or Ammunition, contrary to section 86(1) of the CC,
- Possession of a Prohibited Device or Ammunition, contrary to section 92(2) of the CC,
- Possession Break In Instruments, contrary to section 351(1) of the CC
- Possession of a Schedule I Substance – Other Drugs, contrary to section 4(1) of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act (CDSA),
- Possession of a Schedule I Substance – Methamphetamine, contrary to section 4(1) of the CDSA,
- Operation While Prohibited Under the Criminal Code, contrary to section 320.18(1)(a) of the CC,
- Theft of Motor Vehicle, contrary to section 333.1 of the CC,
- Trespassing a Night, contrary to section 177 of the CC.
The accused was remanded into custody pending a bail hearing.
