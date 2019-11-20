STONE, Gilbert Joseph Jr.

(March 16, 1981 – November 17, 2019)

Passed away suddenly at Health Sciences North, Sudbury on Sunday November 17, 2019 at the age of 38 years. Loving partner of Candace Sabourin. Dear father of Amber, Curtis, Falicia, Jaylynn, Seara, Tyrone, Trenton and the late Felicity. Dear son of Delorse Swanson and the late Gilbert Joseph Stone Sr. (Sandra Stone). Dear brother of Lori Stone (Leo Candro), Sherry Stone, Melanie Stone (Brian Jacques), Leon Stone (Stacey), Sharon McQuabbie (Chris) and Karen McQuabbie. Gilbert will be remembered by his aunts and uncles Judy Lewis, Irene Piche, Harvey, Norman, Stella, Dave, Bill, Ida and Joe. Also remembered by his Godparents Joanne Stone and Mike Mousseau. He will be missed by his nieces and nephews Xavier, CJ, Star, Kyle, Brandon, Tiffany, Jessica, Noodin, Shamira, Duey, Ashley, Nick, Curtis, Randy, Leelan and his great nieces and nephews Bredan, Abrey, Alia and Otto and by many cousins.

Friends and family may visit at the Michipicoten First Nation Band Hall, Wawa on Wednesday November 20, 2019 from 3:00 p.m. until time of the Traditional Ceremony on Sunday November 24, 2019 at 11:00 a.m.

Cremation will take place at River’s Edge Cremation Centre, Sault Ste. Marie.

Arrangements entrusted to the Kerry Funeral Home, Wawa, www.kerryfuneralhome.ca